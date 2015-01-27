The Skies Over The East Coast Are Empty

With the brunt of 2015’s first major blizzard bearing down on the tri-state area, the normally crowded airspace over the East Coast is all but empty.

People from New Jersey to Maine are preparing to get hit with two to three feet of snow at the beginning of this week. Weather forecasters have warned of a “crippling and potentially historic” snowstorm.

Airlines operating in the region have preemptively cancelled thousand of flights this week ahead of the storm.

As a result of this lighter traffic load, the Federal Aviation Administration is now reporting delays of 15 minutes or less at all major airports in the northeastern portion of the US.

Earlier in the day, the FAA issued a ground stop that prevented flights inbound to LaGuardia and Newark from taking off from their points of origin due to poor visibility and runway conditions in the NYC area. Both ground stops have since been lifted.

You can see how empty the airspace over the Northeast is compared to the rest of the US (the green spot on the map is the snow):

There are hardly any planes in the area:

United Airlines announced on Monday that it will cancel all flights out of its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“On Tuesday, the airline will cancel all flights at its New York hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) as well as flights at LaGuardia (LGA) and John F. Kennedy (JFK) airports, Boston (BOS) and Philadelphia (PHL),” United said in a statement.

The airline also announced that it would be severely limiting Monday service in and out of major airports in the Northeast.

Newark is United’s largest East Coast hub. According to NJ.com, the airline is responsible for 70% of all flights out of the airport.

For updated information click here.

