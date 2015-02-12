United Airlines is selling first class, roundtrip tickets from London to Newark for just $74

This might be the deal of the year.

United Airlines is offering travellers first class tickets from London to Newark, roundtrip, for 487 Danish krone. At 6.58 krone per dollar, that comes out to $US74.00. Newark is just minutes outside of New York City.

DansDeals found this first.

Here’s how it works.



Go to United.com, and change the country to Denmark. Then choose your dates. Make sure you choose business class or first class. In our example (and his) the dates selected were November 10, 2015 to November 17, 2015.

Dan also notes out to make sure to use a card without a foreign transaction fee and to not sign into your United account.

And your all set. A decent credit card should allow you to make the purchase in the foreign currency.

