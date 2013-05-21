United Is About To Put The Boeing Dreamliner Back In The Air

United AirlinesA United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to fly from Houston to Chicago this morning, marking the return of the aircraft to service in the United States after four months on the ground.



The passenger jet, which promises fuel savings through new composite materials and a powerful lithium-ion battery, has been out of service since the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive on January 16, following two incidents in which that battery failed.

A fix for the battery system, approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April, does not address the root cause of the failures, but should prevent future problems, and contain them if they occur.

In a show of confidence in the aircraft, Boeing CEO Jim McNerney and United CEO Jeff Smisek will both be on the flight.

United has six Dreamliners, and will fly them on domestic routes for the rest of the month. It will resume international service with a flight between Denver and Tokyo on June 10, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Based on its Twitter account, United is pretty pumped to have the Dreamliner back into the air and making money:

Our 787 Flight 1 is almost ready to welcome its customers on board. #United787 twitter.com/united/status/… — United (@united) May 20, 2013

The pilots for Flight 1 are ready to go. #United787 twitter.com/united/status/… — United (@united) May 20, 2013

