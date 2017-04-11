People are threatening to boycott United after a passenger was dragged off the flight

United Airlines United Airlines Boeing 747-400.

People are threatening to boycott United Airlines after a disturbing video went viral that showed a passenger being forcibly removed from the plane.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on a plane travelling from Chicago to Louisville. In the video, the unidentified 69-year-old man is shown being yanked from his seat and dragged off the plane. The man was then taken to the hospital for non-threatening injuries, according to the Chicago Aviation Police Department.

The shocking video sparked outrage on social media and now people are saying they plan to boycott United’s service.

Boycott @united! Show investors we care & won’t tolerate this type of business practice. What happened to that passanger is deplorable !

Just cancelled my @united flight for tomorrow and re-booked @VirginAmerica. In fact, may never fly them again.

@ReaganBattalion @united Nicely done @united and airport police ..all because you overbooked?!?..yep this is one boycott that’s worth doing #BoycottUnitedAirlines

A United Airlines spokesperson told Business Insider that the airline needed room on the aircraft to transfer crew for another flight. According to a person who said they were on the flight, the airline offered an $US800 voucher, but not enough passengers volunteered to deplane, so the airline chose the man and several other passengers to be rerouted.

According to the Chicago Aviation Police Department, one of the police officers has been put on leave and the investigation is ongoing.

United CEO Oscar Munoz gave the following statement:

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologise for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

However, his comments were also widely criticised for only apologizing to have to re-accommodate passengers and not for the treatment of the passenger.

