United Airlines' Credit Card Sign Up Bonus Offer Just Got Even Better

As a long-time United Airlines Mileage Plus member (and admitted air miles hoarder!), I already liked United’s Mileage Plus Signature Visa credit card offer — I regularly recommended it to my readers on Outlaw.



Their improved sign up bonus, however, is positively insane. It went into effect yesterday, February 25th, and at least according to my maths it’s such a good offer that the airline loses money on it initially.

What changes did they make? The annual fee is now waived for the first year (normally it’s $60), and you get a $50 statement credit to your account after your very first purchase on the card. That’s not the best part, though.

You also receive 25,000 bonus Mileage Plus points after that first purchase, as opposed to before when you’d have to hit a fairly large spending eligibility threshold. In other words, buy a small cup of coffee on your new card, and you’ll net 25,000 air miles — enough for a free round-trip flight. If you add a second authorised user to your account, you get another 5,000 bonus points, bringing your total to 30,000. Awesome.

To take advantage of this promotion, click on the special application link we published here this morning.

I obviously don’t know how long this enhanced sign up bonus will last for, but my guess is not very long. In the past when I’ve seen offers like this, it will last for a month or two before reverting back to something less spectacular.

Also, with this card you continue to earn 1 mile per $1 spent, so if you start making most of your purchases on the Mileage Plus card, you could earn several additional free flights each year.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, United Airlines or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.