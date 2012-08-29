Thousands Stranded At US Airports As United Airlines' Computer Network Crashes

travellers stranded at Newark Airport.

Photo: @jason_w_white

Air traffic is stalled around the U.S. as United Airlines’ computer network has crashed, nationwide. Yahoo! reports that systems that manage baggage, ticketing, and online check-ins are down.The United Web site is also out of service, and the airline has acknowledged the problem on Twitter, writing: “We have a network outage & are working to get systems back online. We’ll update soon.”



United serves 377 destinations around the world, with 148 million passengers every year, according to Yahoo!.

UPDATE: United’s Web site is back online, and passengers have reported through Twitter that flights are being boarded in Boston and Chicago. NBC reports that flights to United’s Newark hub are being held at their airport of origin until 6pm, and flights to San Francisco are also being held.

According to Market Currents, United has faced repeated computer system troubles since its merge with Continental earlier this year.

Moira Forbes, President and Publisher of Forbes Woman, tweeted a photo of a hand-written boarding pass she was given.

Photo: @moiraforbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.