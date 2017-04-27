United Airlines just announced 10 major changes to avoid another violent passenger incident

On Thursday, United Airlines announced the implementation of 10 significant changes to the way the company interacts with its customers.

The changes represent the culmination of a sweeping review of the Chicago-based airline’s policies following the violent removal of Dr. David Dao by law-enforcement officers from Flight 3411 on April 9.

“Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect. Two weeks ago, we failed to meet that standard and we profoundly apologise. However, actions speak louder than words,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement.

“Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right and ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

In the wake of the incident and the disturbing videos that accompanied it, Munoz vowed to reassess the way his company treats its passengers. As a result, United has commit to make some major changes to its customer-service policy.

Here are the changes:

Limit use of law-enforcement to safety and security issues only.

Do not force customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily, unless safety or security is at risk.

Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $US10,000.

Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines or ground transportation to get customers to their final destination.

Ensure crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.

Provide employees with additional annual training.

Create an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.

Reduce the amount of overbooking.

Empower employees to immediately resolve customer service-issues.

Eliminate the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a “no questions asked” policy on lost luggage valued up to $US1,500.

