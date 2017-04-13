United Airlines CEO apologizes after initially calling the passenger 'disruptive' and 'belligerent'

Oscar Munoz, the CEO of United Airlines, appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to apologise for the incident captured in widely circulating videos in which a passenger was forcibly dragged off of a United plane on Sunday.

In an interview with GMA, Munoz said he apologised to the passenger — identified Tuesday as Dr. David Dao — and promised that nothing similar would happen on a United Airlines flight again.

“The first thing that I think is important to say is to apologise to Dr. Dao, his family, the passengers on that flight, our customers, our employees — that is not who our family at United is,” Munoz said. “You saw us at a bad moment, and this can never, will never happen again on a United Airlines flight. That’s my premise, and that’s my promise.”

Munoz was criticised for his initial response to the incident, issuing a statement many (especially on social media) saw as a non-apology. The United CEO followed up with a second apology Tuesday.

