United experiences 'intermittent' site and app outages as Thanksgiving travel gets underway

Some United passengers travelling on Tuesday evening found themselves unable to access their reservation details online.

Twitter users began reporting that they could not log in to the airline’s website or app starting shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as Thanksgiving holiday travel was in full force.

“Some customers are experiencing intermittent delays on united.com and our mobile app,” a United spokesperson told Business Insider.

“While this has no impact on our operation, we are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

@United what’s the scoop with the app and website? Can’t log in to my account to access my tickets and reservations. Last I checked, Thanksgiving weekend was like a big deal for travel. It’s like Valentine’s Day for @hallmark or the super bowl for @Sony. Someone messed up… — Tony Forte (@ItsMyForte) November 26, 2019

United also replied to several tweets describing outages as “intermittent,” and said the airline was working to fix the issue.

Nearly 32 million Americans are expected to travel by air during the 12-day period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, from November 22 to December 3, 2019, according to industry trade group Airlines for America (A4A). 2.82 million were forecasted to fly on Tuesday, making it the third-busiest day before the holiday on Thursday.

The issue appeared to be largely resolved by 6:30 p.m. ET.

