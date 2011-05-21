Here's The Airline Advertisement Causing Controversy At Ground Zero

Time for today’s Perhaps Overblown Advertising Controversy. (We may not use this category too much in the future.)



The Daily Mail, purveyor of all things important, points out an NBC New York story on a United Airlines poster near Ground Zero that reads “You’re going to like where we land.”

That certainly is not the most tasteful placement.

According to the airline, a third-party company put the advertisement above the Corlandt Street subway station, which reopened in 2009 after eight years the attacks on the World Trade centre.

The ad was removed by Friday morning.

While passerbyers were upset by the advertisement, they sounded appropriately so.

“I think it’s just ignorance. It’s not malicious, just ignorance,” Ross Ouellette told NBC New York.

United Airlines is also dealing with another PR fallout. The company accidentally used flight numbers 93 and 175 — two of the flights in the 9/11 attacks — and blamed the issue on a “technical error.”

Video below.



View more videos at: http://nbcnewyork.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.