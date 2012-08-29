What It's Like To Fly On The 787 Dreamliner [Infographic]

United has not yet taken delivery of any Boeing 787 Dreamliners, but the airline is already gearing up for the additions to its fleet.



This new infographic from the airline explains how flying on the Dreamliner will be completely different than flying on any other plane, from the cabin altitude to the overhead storage space. Oh, and United’s 787s will eventually come equipped with wifi.

We’re still not sure when United will receive its first 787, but here’s what you can expect (click to enlarge):

[via Jaunted]

Photo: United Hub

