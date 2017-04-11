United's shares are up even as fury over its removal of a passenger grows

Shares of United Continental Holdings, the parent company of United Airlines are up Monday amidst a public relations disaster for the company involving a passenger being dragged off a flight by police.

The whole thing was caught on video and has since gone viral.

Shares of the airline are up 0.75% as of 1:20 PM EST, to $US71.39.

The airline has outperformed the industry in the last year, which can be tracked using the US Global Jets ETF, but is underperforming this year.

Transportation stocks popped after the US election, but have since flattened.

Click here for a real-time United United Continental chart.

