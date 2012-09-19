Take A Tour Of Unison, The Yammer Killer That Microsoft Should Be Afraid Of

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
Yammer might currently be the go-to name for enterprise social networks, especially after being acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion, but there’s a new player in town.Unison aims to make it easier for your team to stay connected with each other to improve collaboration and productivity.
CEO Manlio Carrelli and CMO Rurik Bradbury previously saw success with the nine-figure sale of Intermedia, their corporate email hosting company. Now they want to “fix how people communicate at work, in a way that email can’t.”
The service makes use of slick live updates, organised chat rooms, and an intuitive interface.
We got to take it for a short test drive and liked what we saw.
Unison prides itself on ease of use—the claim is that your business's social network can be up and running in 5 minutes.
Additionally, it almost certainly runs on a platform you already have (with Android support on the way).
We decided to give it a quick-and-dirty test run–they weren't kidding about that 5-minute setup time.
A one-person social network isn't a social network at all, so let's invite SAI: Tools writer Kevin Smith to join!
And the topic conversations in each room update live–you never need to refresh the page to see the latest conversation.
