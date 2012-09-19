Take A Tour Of Unison, The Yammer Killer That Microsoft Should Be Afraid Of

Unison cofounder Rurik Bradbury.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Yammer might currently be the go-to name for enterprise social networks, especially after being acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion, but there’s a new player in town.Unison aims to make it easier for your team to stay connected with each other to improve collaboration and productivity.



CEO Manlio Carrelli and CMO Rurik Bradbury previously saw success with the nine-figure sale of Intermedia, their corporate email hosting company. Now they want to “fix how people communicate at work, in a way that email can’t.”

The service makes use of slick live updates, organised chat rooms, and an intuitive interface.

We got to take it for a short test drive and liked what we saw.

