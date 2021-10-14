14 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Twitches’

- “Twitches” premiered on Disney Channel 16 years ago, but fans might not know these fun facts.
- Tia and Tamera Mowry played the twin witches, and Tia played Tamera’s character in one scene.
- The witchy film shares some similarities with “Sister, Sister,” the twins’ ABC show from the 1990s.
“… They ended up changing the characters to being African American twins to, you know, fit my sister and myself, and I thought that was just really, really cool to do,” she said.
Alex has a moon amulet necklace and is more powerful at night, and Camryn has a sun necklace and is stronger during the daytime.
The movie’s villain, Thantos, is also named after a Greek god — Thanatos, the personification of death.
The plot of the sitcom is pretty similar to “Twitches” — minus the witchcraft — in that the twins are separated at birth and find each other later in life.
Plus, both in the film and on the show they reconnect in a clothing store.
The actress was doing the Lifetime show “Strong Medicine” at the time, and there was a scheduling conflict, so the production staff asked Tia if she could play Tamera’s character for two days of filming.
“And Tia was like, ‘Sure, why not? You know, that’s my twin, I can do it,'” Tamera said.
The hair and makeup teams drew a fake mole on Tia’s face, changed her hair, and made it work.
The mansion is located in Toronto and you can see its distinct white door frame, columns, and arched doorway in both films. Even the wreaths on the door and silver cars in the driveway look similar.
Tia and Tamera were both 27 when they played 21-year-olds in the film, and Wilson was 36.
“I think we just started doing it, like together — like automatically. It was just a twin thing that we started doing,” she said. “We were like in sync, we didn’t even think about it.”
“‘Twitches’ was on and he was like, ‘Eh,’ and changed the channel after five minutes,” she told the publication. “[I’m like], ‘Are you freaking kidding me? That’s your mother — not only your mother, your auntie. What’s the problem?'”
In the alternate ending of the sequel, their mother’s evil twin sister, Minerva, shows up.
“What y’all didn’t know, my sister and I were already kind of like working on a ‘Twitches 3,’ kind of, a situation,” she said.
