14 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Twitches’

The twins’ witch names are meaningful.

Alex and Camryn’s witch names are Artemis and Apolla, after Greek gods of the moon (Artemis) and sun (Apollo)

Alex has a moon amulet necklace and is more powerful at night, and Camryn has a sun necklace and is stronger during the daytime.

The movie’s villain, Thantos, is also named after a Greek god — Thanatos, the personification of death.