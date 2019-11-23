10 things you must see in London that aren't Big Ben

Masami Kihara/Shutterstock London’s Little Venice is quite picturesque.

London has a lot of popular tourist sites like Big Ben that are certainly worth visiting, but the capital city also has a lot of other gems.

Visitors can enjoy a picturesque boat ride through London’s Little Venice canals.

Those visiting London can also see a Shakespearean show at The Globe Theatre.

At the Warner Bros. Studio in London, travellers can take a behind-the-scenes tour of where the “Harry Potter” movies were filmed.

London is full of popular tourist sites that are a must-see for many first-time visitors, but the capital city is also full of other lesser-known attractions that should be at the top of your itinerary.

Here are the 10 things you should see in London that aren’t Big Ben.

Check out the views from London’s highest public garden.

RubinowaDama/Shutterstock It’s free to visit, but you need to book a ticket.

Sky Garden is located in the centre of London and is accessible by tube, train, bus, and bike.

Stop by the place’s Fenchurch Terrace for amazing views of the city or enjoy food and drinks at the terrace’s restaurant.

Although it’s free to visit Sky Garden, a ticket is required to get in. Make sure to book your reservation in advance, as Sky Garden tends to fill up quickly.

Have a pint at a hidden pub located in one of London’s most expensive neighbourhoods.

Mike Kemp / Contributor/Getty The pub is reportedly haunted.

Located in Belgrave Square, just over a half-mile from Buckingham Palace, is The Grenadier – a historic (and reportedly haunted) pub and restaurant in a secluded, wealthy London neighbourhood.

The Grenadier’s menu features traditional English dishes like fish and chips and beef wellington.

The hard-to-find pub was constructed in 1720 and previously served as an officers’ mess hall for a unit of the British army.

Enjoy a picturesque boat ride through the canals in London’s Little Venice.

Looking for a piece of Italy in London? Check out Little Venice, an area north of Paddington that offers canal rides as you might find in parts of Italy.

Several companies offer trips through Regent’s canal, such as Jason’s Trip and the London Waterbus. Visitors ages 9 and older can also take a fully-guided kayak tour of the canal from London Kayak Tours.

After a trip through the canal, stop by for a bite to eat at one of Little Venice’s cafes, pubs, or restaurants.

Shop an assortment of local and worldly bites at one of London’s oldest food markets.

Alex Segre/Shutterstock The market is often closed on Sundays.

Regarded as one of London’s oldest food exchanges,Borough Market sells fruits, vegetables, fish, bread, cheese, and other unique global food finds.

It’s fun to stroll around the bustling market, which is open Monday to Saturday and is closed on public holidays.

Keep in mind that seasonal hours may be in effect during the holidays, so check before you go.

Catch a soccer, or football, match at London Stadium.

BBA Photography/Shutterstock The London Stadium has held the Olympics.

London Stadium hosts several events throughout the year, from sporting matches to concerts.

If you happen to be visiting from March to November, then make sure to catch a West Ham United game at the former Olympic Stadium for the 2012 games.

Plan your trip accordingly by checking the schedule for upcoming matches, tickets, and other game-day information.

Shop and eat your way around Covent Garden, a popular London neighbourhood.

Shutterstock Neal’s Yard is known for its colourful buildings.

Covent Garden is just a tube stop or brief walk away from London’s popular Piccadilly-Circus station.

Although Covent Garden is most widely recognised for its entertaining street performers, you can also shop handmade jewellery, art prints, crafts, and more from local vendors, as well as name brands, at the Apple Market while there.

While in the area, take a stroll down Neal’s Yard to see the colourful courtyard that’s home to delicious cheeses from Neal’s Yard Dairy.

See a show at The Globe Theatre or take a special tour of it.

Shutterstock You can see a Shakespearean play in this location.

Although it’s not the actual Globe where many of William Shakespeare’s plays were staged, this round theatre has been reconstructed to be really similar to the original.

Located in London, The Globe is an open-air theatre with a large stage and you can tour it year-round or enjoy Shakespearean shows during the summer and early fall.

You can buy standing-room tickets to get close to the stage or purchase a seat within the theatre.

Get tickets to a musical in London’s West-End district.

Bikeworldtravel/Shutterstock You can see plays and musicals at the West End.

Much like New York’s Broadway, the West End is London’s go-to district for hit musicals.

You may notice familiar titles like “Wicked” and Disney’s “The Lion King” or shows that you may not have seen before, like “The Prince of Egypt” and “Come From Away.”

Before or after the show, stop for a nearby bite to eat at the highly-rated Dishoom Carnaby. Its menu features a delicious spread of Indian food with options like chicken ruby and garlic naan.

Shop at vintage stores and boutiques in Camden Passage.

Shutterstock Camden Passage has plenty of antiques and special wares.

If you’re looking to stray from big-name department stores, head on over to Camden Passage, where you can spend the afternoon finding all sorts of unique wares.

The area is known for its indie clothing and decor boutiques like S120, vintage jewellery shops like Esme, and delicious cafes like the well-ratedKipferl Cafe and Kitchen, an Austrian coffeehouse.

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of how the “Harry Potter” movies were made.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News It’s perfect for fans of the movies.

Calling all muggles: Warner Bros. London offers a studio tour of where the popular “Harry Potter” movies were made.

During the walking tour, you can step inside of the Great Hall, check out Dumbledore’s office, set foot in Diagon Alley, view props from the series like Harry’s Nimbus 2000, Hagrid’s motorcycle, and more.

Each tour lasts roughly 3 1/2 hours and tickets must be purchased in advance.

