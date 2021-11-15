Interior designers share 12 creative ways to decorate for the holidays

Expert interior designers recommended utilizing decor such as tree baskets and nature-inspired hues for your space during the holidays. ilona.shorokhova/Shutterstock

Insider asked four interior designers to share their best decor ideas for the holidays.

They said to opt for woods, florals, and natural shades, and use homemade garlands in small doses.

This article is part of the “How to Holiday” series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.

From twinkle lights to DIY decor, there are several design details to incorporate in your space for the holiday season. Insider spoke with four interior designers about the best ways to spruce up your home and make it more festive.

Here’s what they said: