Interior designers share 12 creative ways to decorate for the holidays

- Insider asked four interior designers to share their best decor ideas for the holidays.
- They said to opt for woods, florals, and natural shades, and use homemade garlands in small doses.
- This article is part of the “How to Holiday” series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.
From twinkle lights to DIY decor, there are several design details to incorporate in your space for the holiday season. Insider spoke with four interior designers about the best ways to spruce up your home and make it more festive.
Here’s what they said:
“No matter what other trends are circling around it, or layering in, greenery is always at the epicenter of winter decor,” Tocchet told Insider.
A green velvet throw on the sofa or eucalyptus branches in a neutral vase will instantly create a nature-inspired vibe, she explained.
Consider choosing a wooden version of seasonal decor to soften the vibe this year.
“Blonde-walnut candlesticks on the table, oversized wooden bowls holding scented pine cones, or woven wooden baskets for your cozy, winter blankets are a few easy examples,” she told Insider.
“One of my favorite holiday-decor ideas is to add baby’s breath sparsely into your tree,” Harris told Insider. “It adds natural texture, layering, and depth, and it can act like snow.'”
You can even spray paint the flowers any color you want or layer in fresh eucalyptus for an added element of creativity.
This lighting can add a charming atmosphere around your windows, artwork, door frames, and even over your headboard.
Instead of the shiny reds and greens, gifts can be wrapped in brown paper with twine, Curtis suggested. You can also add a gorgeous pop of organic color by using dried slices of lemons and oranges, a sprig of rosemary or other greenery, tied or tucked into that twine.
To make gifts more personal and multifunctional, you can also wrap them in fabric as opposed to paper. Use kitchen linen, tabletop napkins, or even a scarf.
Place your smaller toys on the top half of the tree and the larger ones on the bottom. You can even stick them so they’re peeking out of stockings, she added.
“Heartfelt, handmade trinkets, as well as larger-scale folksy wall decorations, exemplify the timeless household traditions we cherish so much,” Tocchet told Insider.
Ornaments, garlands, or even macramé are wonderful examples of DIY projects. Just be careful to keep the DIYs in small doses so you don’t overwhelm your space.
“Hang it from a blanket ladder in your living room, or artfully lay it out amongst your coffee-table objects,” Curtis told Insider.
Harris said scant trees highlight special ornaments and various decorations. When paired with warm lighting, the bare branches create a festive feel without overwhelming the space.
“There’s something whimsical and minimal about a Charlie Brown tree that just embraces simplicity in the midst of a holiday that can be overabundant,” Curtis told Insider.
“What’s even better is if you put your Charlie Brown tree into a basket, then stuff a warm, cozy blanket into the basket with the tree, and let it drape over to add another layer of soft, wintery texture that’s perfect for the holidays,” Curtis said.
The uneven proportions can draw attention to your decor.
“A good rule of thumb when following the asymmetrical rule is to always try to decorate with odd numbers,” Harris told Insider.
“For example, a long wooden bowl filled with pine cones may permanently sit on the center of the dining room table,” she told Insider.
In the fall, that arrangement may be replaced with rust, orange, and earth-colored potpourri, she suggested.
“I personally prefer a tree collar over a tree skirt,” Harris said. “Tree collars are cleaner, minimalist, add texture, soften the space, and allow the tree and ornaments to be the star of the show.”
She recommends opting for a woven basket-type collar, which you can find in neutral colors like taupe, pale brown, and gray.