22 unique ‘Harry Potter’ costume ideas to help you stand out on Halloween

She also carried a wand, and wore a replica of the box — which can be purchased from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks — on her head.
School robes can be overdone. Consider dressing as a student from another wizarding school instead.
Wizarding schools including the Durmstrang Institute and Beauxbatons Academy of Magic are introduced in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” Students from the schools are also seen in the film adaptation of the fourth novel, providing great inspiration for your next Halloween costume.
She wore a pink-and-white striped dress, short gloves, white sneakers with ankle socks, and feathers in her hair. She also carried a purse with the Honeydukes logo on it.
You can also take inspiration from other magical businesses like the Leaky Cauldron, Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and Ollivanders.
Don’t forget about the ghosts of the wizarding world.
Moaning Myrtle is a fan-favorite ghost from the “Harry Potter” universe, but you don’t often see people dressing as her on Halloween. Like Vicki, who goes by Magical Knitted Letter online, you can wear Ravenclaw robes and a white shirt to channel the character.
You’ll also need to tie your hair into pigtails, and wear black-rimmed glasses. You might even want to wear gray or blue makeup to look more like a ghost. If you prefer a different ghoul, consider Nearly Headless Nick or The Bloody Baron.
Or characters from the end of the series, like Lavender Brown.
To do so yourself, you’ll need Gryffindor attire to represent Brown’s Hogwarts house. You’ll also need a headband with a bow, a wand, and a curled hairstyle.
There’s more than one way to dress as Hermione on Halloween.
While Hermione’s Gryffindor robes are classic, you could put a unique twist on the costume by pairing them with cat-inspired makeup and a beaker filled with green juice — mirroring the “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” scene when Hermione drinks Polyjuice Potion and partially turns into a cat.
Cosplayer Aileen of Instagram account A Little Android did just that for a convention in 2019 using special-effects makeup. If you aren’t skilled with prosthetics, you could also throw on a cat-ear headband, and draw whiskers across your face for a similar effect.
Professor McGonagall also has a variety of looks to choose from.
The Hogwarts professor is most widely recognized in her black robes and tall witch hat. However, she wears green robes with bell sleeves to the Yule Ball — and they make for an eye-catching Halloween look.
If you decide to be Bellatrix Lestrange, you can put your own twist on her eccentric look.
Kiera Please, an influencer and cosplayer, dressed as the villain in July. But rather than wearing Lestrange’s floor-length dress and skull-shaped necklace, she donned a velvet minidress with bell sleeves and a bow around the neckline.
For a similar look, pair your favorite, all-black ensemble with a wand, and the character’s signature curly hairstyle.
To live out your dreams of playing Quidditch, try dressing as one of the magical athletes on Halloween.
Of course, there are numerous Quidditch positions to choose from, so you could dress as Seeker or Beater instead. You also could choose to dress as a Quidditch player from an international team — as mentioned in the fourth “Harry Potter” book — rather than one from a Hogwarts team.
Draco Malfoy might be popular online, but his dad Lucius is far more underrated.
Zan, who goes by Baffling Basilisk on Instagram, can provide the perfect inspiration for such a costume. The cosplayer dressed as Lucius Malfoy, Draco’s dad, using a black cloak, matching button-up, and a long, blonde wig. You’ll also need a wand and silver skull mask for a similar costume.
To replicate it, you’ll need a green-and-black outfit to represent Slytherin, and a black-and-white wig that matches Narcissa’s hair. You can also get a replica of Narcissa’s wand, which is black with a studded handle.
Instead of dressing up as Snape, you can replicate one of his less conventional outfits on Halloween.
In the “Harry Potter” universe, Boggarts are shape-shifting illusions that represent your biggest fear. Neville Longbottom’s Boggart, for example, is Professor Snape dressed in his grandmother’s clothes.
Last Halloween, Jamie Andrews replicated the look for his Halloween costume. You can do the same by utilizing a green skirt, tweed jacket, a bird-embellished hat, and an animal-shaped scarf.
Dressing as Professor Trewlany gives you the perfect excuse to recite famous lines from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” all day.
Professor Sybill Trelawney is first introduced in the third “Harry Potter” book and movie. In the latter, she’s known for reciting now-iconic lines like: “My dear, you have the Grimm!”
To channel the character on Halloween, follow the lead of Sarah Ryan Renner. She wore layered clothing, brown boots, a headscarf, and circular glasses to match the professor last year. She also carried a crystal ball.
Molly Weasley has one of the most whimsical wardrobes in the entire “Harry Potter” series.
An artist who goes by Joonuper online represented the character perfectly with her costume. She wore a knitted top, a floral smock, and her red hair in curls. She also carried a wand with her, just as the character does throughout the series.
With some makeup and fake leaves, you can look unrecognizable as a Mandrake.
Mandrakes are the noisy plants first introduced in Harry Potter’s Herbology class. The roots of the plants are human-like, and began to shriek and cry when taken out out their planters — which can sometimes kill listeners.
You can take that costume idea one step further by getting your whole family involved.
Jen Kayna and her family did just that on Halloween in 2019. Jen dressed as Professor Sprout — complete with a blonde wig and witch hat — and other members of her family went as Neville Longbottom and a Mandrake plant.
Or you could transform yourself into a Cornish Pixie – a flying, magical creature known for wreaking havoc wherever it goes.
Makeup artist Hash did so with blue face makeup. She also painted her eyebrows blue, added black lipstick, and wore dark contacts that covered her irises — all of which made her almost unrecognizable.
Caro of Lotti_Cosplay on Instagram created a unique look when she dressed as a Patronus, or a defensive charm that protects wizards against Dementor creatures. Some Patronuses take the shape of animals — like Harry Potter’s, which is a stag.
You could dress as your favorite character’s Patronus on Halloween, or you could create your own. You’ll simply need some blue makeup, temporary hair color, and an all-white outfit to achieve the look.
So do other charms and spells, like Alohomora.
“Harry Potter” fan McKinzey, who goes by @the.queen.kinz on Instagram, recently turned that spell and another into a makeup look.
To represent Alohomora — the spell that unlocks doors and is famously spoken by Hermione early in the series — McKinzey painted a lock and numerous keys across her collarbones. She paired the art with glam face makeup.
She also painted her face gray with black lines to illustrate the Duro charm, which turns objects into solid stone.
You can also take inspiration from magical objects seen in the “Harry Potter” films and novels.
The Marauder’s Map is one option. Makeup artist Amera recently painted the iconic parchment — which shows the locations of people at Hogwarts — across her face and chest.
While you could complete this look with makeup like Amera did, you could also paint the design on clothes and wear that as your costume.