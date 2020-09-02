22 unique ‘Harry Potter’ costume ideas to help you stand out on Halloween

You’re sure to standout by dressing as a box of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans.

The candy was famously introduced in the “Harry Potter” series by Ron Weasley, who explained that the jelly beans can range in flavor from chocolate to liver.

Bailey, a teacher who goes by Magic Wand Blonde on Instagram, turned the magical candies into a Halloween costume in 2019. To do the same, you can make a similar carton out of cardboard and duct tape, fill it with balloons as jelly beans, and then do your makeup to resemble the character on the front of the box.

She shared further instructions on Instagram.