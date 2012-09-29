12 Of The Coolest, Most Creative Resumes We've Seen

Photo: The Whole Orange

We write a lot about resumes — what to do, what not to do.But these rules are generic advice we compile from career experts, and — depending on the industry — sometimes the more personalised and creative you are, the more likely you’ll get noticed in this competitive economy.



So, we’ve also presented to you a lot of creative resumes.

Taking a risk on the design and format of your resume can sometimes lead to unexpected results. Chris Spurlock posted his resume on the internet, and its viral success got him a job at the Huffington Post.

“We couldn’t resist hiring him after seeing his amazing infographic resume,” Huffington’s Arianna Huffington reported to Poynter in a press release.

Here are a few more creative resumes we couldn’t help but share.

Omondi Abudho was inspired by a daily routine. Simone Fortunini modelled his impressive resume after Google Analytics. Currently an online marketing manager, Simone Fortunini recently created a resume that actually looks like a Google Analytics page. Fortunini tells us that since his work experiences stem from online marketing and advertising campaigns, Google Analytics is a basic tool that those in his industry work with, and he wanted to create a resume illustrating his understanding in online marketing, graphic design abilities and HTML skills. 'My intent with this project is showing both the two sides of my professionality in digital: a good technological understanding and an online marketing knowledge,' Fortunini says. 'Trying to analyse my professional path like a 'web site performance' has been hard, but helpful to get an objective point of view about current achievements and future goals.' Under his 'Experience' section, you can click on the different positions he's held on the left-hand side, which will then allow you to see more details about the projects he's worked on and the skills he developed in each position. Kelly Weihs created a resume made to look like a Wild West wanted poster. Kelly Weihs's resume stands out from the crowd thanks to its vintage, historical look. 'I wanted to have fun creating a resume that was different from everyone else,' she says. 'I love historically inspired design; for me it's just a lot of fun to look to the past for ideas. She applied to her current place of employment using this resume, and immediately saw results. 'My current employer quite liked the resume,' she says. After helping his friend design a resume, Rick Mundon now sells resume formats online. Rick Mundon created this resume for his friend, but received so much feedback from his design that he decided to launch The Whole Orange, a creative design company that does design work and creates creative resumes, business, and web sites for job hunters. He tells us that even if resumes are creative, they still need to be job-specific: 'You're not out there to get any job.' He says that employers need to be able to find your past work experiences immediately. Mundon also created this resume for Jeffrey James to show that he's in the music industry. Craig Stapley wanted to showcase a piece of his personality. 'I really wanted to create a resume that was different,' says Craig Stapley when asked about his inspiration. 'Something that was memorable when it came across a desk, which was perhaps littered with resumes that all looked the same.' 'I don't think applicants realise what a great opportunity they have when creating a resume. A resume can be so much more than a biographical 'humdrum' of skill-sets, education and accomplishments.' Stapley's resume landed him a job as creative director at iFit Fitness Technology, one of the world's largest fitness companies. His resume was his key to happiness. 'I love where I am, who I work with and what I do.' Aaron Sachs was inspired by Google+ and created this resume. Aaron Sachs morphed social media with an infographic and arrived at this resume. 'I created this right around the time that Google Plus came out,' he says. 'I wanted to marry the idea of an infographic, with the way that I was seeing my social information displayed in Google Plus. I took my job history, Klout score, LinkedIn recommendations, and education and wanted them to appear in a form that was familiar to people.' The resume was good for his career, but it also earned him a lot of attention outside of his profession. 'This was something that was more as a side-project. As I'm now in IT, the type of infographic resume I created, especially in the south, doesn't do a whole lot of good for IT hiring managers. However, I did have quite a bit of comments outside of the job market about it.' Elliot Hasse created this resume before infographics became popular. Michael Anderson analysed the concept of a resume to convey as much information as possible. Michael Anderson's resume was born out of an epiphany-like realisation. 'It occurred to me one day that a resume is just tagged temporal data, and that if I treated it as such, I could convey loads more information,' he says. The resume is a creative and more colourful take on a standard display of data. 'I have had a few job offers, but I only really took one, as a graphic design chair at a small school in Pennsylvania, and shot portfolio photos for students from a few programs,' Anderson says. Michael now has a new daughter and is working in his family's business, but his resume still draws a lot of attention online. Riccardo Sabatini created multiple versions of the same unique resume. Now see more cool resumes: Click here for 7 cool resumes we found on Pinterest >

