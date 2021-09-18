19 couples Halloween costumes you won’t see everyone else wearing this year

Humor-focused couples can be “miscommunication” for Halloween.
As she showed in a now-viral TikTok, Amy Manchester and her partner were Domino’s for Halloween 2019 — but they turned into a “miscommunication” costume, as she was a literal domino while he was a Domino’s staff member.
You could wear the exact same costume as the duo did, or embrace the “miscommunication” idea with plays on the words “target,” “fan,” “iced tea,” and more.
If you’re double dating on Halloween, the Mystery Inc. group from “Scooby-Doo” is a great choice.
Few cartoon characters are as iconic as Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred, which makes them an ideal quartet for a double date on October 31.
Costumes inspired by Lilly Moscovitz and Mia Thermopolis from “The Princess Diaries” would bring early 2000s nostalgia to Halloween.
To transform yourselves into the Princess of Genovia and her best friend for a night, as Cassandra Lopez did in 2020, all you need is plaid skirts, button-downs, ties, and a few accessories from the early aughts, like scrunchies and friendship bracelets.
Turning the phrase “my better half” into a costume would be a punny Halloween costume.
Paige Marie and her partner transformed themselves into each other by cutting their own outfits in half and reconnecting them as one. When they turned to one side, they looked like Paige, but turning the other way made them into her partner.
The “better half” costume is a great DIY option for a couple’s costume.
Air Marshall John and Megan from “Bridesmaids” offer a funny and low-lift Halloween costume idea.
A neck pillow, headphones, and a hat are all you really need to make the “Bridesmaids”-inspired costume shine, as Mackenzie DeClark showed in a TikTok.
If you bring along a giant sandwich, the costume can be even more convincing.
If you’re going to dress up as Nick Miller and Jessica Day from “New Girl,” their outfits from the night they first kissed will be easily recognizable to fans of the show.
In season two, episode fifteen of “New Girl,” Jess and Nick have to kiss as part of the drinking game True American. During the interaction, Nick is wearing a trench coat, and Jess has on a purple bra and a red tutu.
They ultimately don’t kiss wearing the outfits, but the looks are iconic in the “New Girl” fandom, making them ideal for Nick and Jess costumes, as Olivia Cunningham showed with her rendition of the ensembles.
Moana and Maui are a good choice for Disney fans looking for a spin on a princess movie-inspired costume.
Rather than dressing like a prince and a princess, Jenn Armada Fong elevated her family’s “Moana” costumes with oversized props, including Moana’s paddle and Maui’s fish hook.
The couple even dressed their baby up as Pua the pig to tie the look together. You could have your own child dress as the pig, or even a friend.
If you’re going to be Rose and Jack from “Titanic,” including the boat itself into your look can take the costume to the next level.
When Tatiana Angel dressed up as Rose alongside her partner, who played Jack, she built a boat to surround them so they could re-create the famous flying scene from the film.
It also ensured no one confused their costume for anything but a play on “Titanic.”
Any couple could have fun as Woody and Buzz Lightyear on Halloween.
When Stephanie Michele Toups and her partner dressed up as the “Toy Story” stars, they wrote “Andy” on the bottom of their shoes to make the costumes feel even more authentic.
Although they’re enemies on the show, Kim Possible and Shego make for a festive duo for couples on Halloween.
Not only do Shego and Kim Possible look good together, as Alyssa Charise showed, but their looks also aren’t too difficult to put together.
Kim’s black top and cargo pants should be easy to find, and you could DIY a Shego costume with a green jumpsuit and some spray paint.