Uniqlo's Brilliant Strategy Is To Totally Ignore Fashion

Uniqlo had a revolutionary strategy for an apparel company — ignore fashion. The Japanese retailer is expanding fast in the U.S., after totally dominating in Asia. The chain is planning a worldwide expansion and is gaining on other similar chains like Gap and H&M.



Uniqlo’s parent-company CEO, Tadashi Yanai, recently spoke to Wired about how Uniqlo expanded so quickly.

Uniqlo went where no other retailer had before and totally ignored fashion trends.

The chain focuses on innovative designs and technology for clothing, instead of chasing fast-fashion trends that H&M and Zara rely on.

For instance, Uniqlo released slim down jackets and extra-warm thermal clothing.

From Wired:

But where other global fashion brands like Zara and H&M zig, Uniqlo zags. Where the other guys focus on winning at the old game of fashion, churning an array of styles through their stores ever more rapidly, Yanai is acting more like a tech executive, nurturing long development cycles in which clothes and advanced materials are carefully iterated. Uniqlo partners with high-tech suppliers like carbon-fibre-maker Toray and cuts 10-year deals with Chinese manufacturers. The model draws as much on Intel and Toyota as Gap.

“We don’t chase trends. People mistakenly say that Uniqlo is a fast-fashion brand. We’re not. We are about clothing that’s made for everyone,” the CEO says.

Ignoring fashion means that sales remain steady through different trends. It’s an interesting strategy that’s worked for the retailer so far.

