Uniqlo Started Out As A Tiny Menswear Shop In Japan, Now It Owns The Largest Retail Space On Fifth Avenue

Photo: Business Insider

Yesterday Uniqlo opened its 89,000-square-foot flagship store at 53rd Street in Manhattan — making it the largest single retail space on Fifth Avenue. Next Friday it’ll open another global flagship store — only a few blocks down, on 34th Street.



Both stores are major steps in the Japanese clothing giant’s ambitious plan to become the world’s largest apparel maker. Its goal is to open 300 stores in the next three years.

Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai summarized the company’s current strategy: “We have to become the No. 1 in Asia to eventually become the global No. 1.”

