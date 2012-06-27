Uniqlo Has Discovered An Awesome Way To Advertise On Pinterest

Although most fashion retailers are on Pinterest by now, Uniqlo has found a cool, new way to use the medium that goes beyond posting attractive photos of products.



The Japanese retailer joined forces with Firstborn, a New York-based agency, to create a scroll down animation called “Uniqlo Dry Mesh Project” meant to engage users. Click here and scroll down to see it.

Even though the technique is reminiscent of Smart Argentina’s Twitter campaign (scrolling down Tweets revealed an animation of a smart car) and those annoying email chains from the dial-up era that displayed dancing asterisks followed by the prompt to forward it to your 65 closest friends or else, Uniqlo’s Pinterest campaign is far more intricate.

To secure the scroll down effect, Firstborn had to do a Pinterest takeover or sorts by creating 100 dummy Pinterest accounts and simultaneously pinning rows of long images to five categories: Men’s Apparel, Women’s Apparel, Geek, Fitness, and Sports.

Even though Creative Review dubbed the takeover an act of “hacking,” the reaction has been positive overall.

“To be honest, I thought there were going to be more negative reactions,” Firstborn president Dan LaCivita told Mashable.

Watch how they did it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

