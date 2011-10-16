The Grand Opening Of Uniqlo's Amazing Flagship Store In New York City

Photo: Karlee Weinmann, Business Insider
Thousands of shoppers trekked to Fifth Avenue on Friday to be among the first to see Uniqlo’s largest global flagship store revealed (at 89,000 square feet, it’s the biggest single retail space on avenue).When Mayor Bloomberg cut the ribbon at noon, he said the store would add more than a thousand new jobs; and Uniqlo CEO and Japan’s richest man Tadashi Yanai — whose father started the company as a tiny menswear shop in Japan more than 50 years ago — said the opening was the realisation of his “American Dream.”
Retail workers trained for up to three months just for the store’s opening day. We captured the moment while alongside members of the media from around the world (including many from Japan and at least one from France), and even braved the chaos once the doors were opened.
Actress Susan Sarandon, who lends her image to Uniqlo's fall ad campaign, was standing alongside New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Things got a little crazy in the jeans section, where Uniqlo was selling its denim for $9.90 as a promotion
One worker told us that the hundreds of staffers on hand for the opening festivities had gone through one to three months of training
The store is full of corridors and nooks that make it feel like a boutique rather than the huge store it is
It's no surprise so many people showed up -- here's just a small part of the Uniqlo advertising blitz in the tunnels at Grand Central Station
