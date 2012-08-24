Uniqlo Hired Novak Djokovic To Help Take Over The US

Photo: CBS

Uniqlo, the Japanese fashion powerhouse, is hell-bent on expanding in the U.S.The retailer’s CEO has publicly said he wants to get to a staggering $50 billion in sales by 2020.



Back in May, Uniqlo hired tennis superstar Novak Djokovic to lure in U.S. customers, and now, they’re revving up the hype machine.

For instance, Djokovic made an appearance at the 5th Avenue location yesterday to promote a performance tennis line he helped create.

Rosemary Feitelberg at Women’s Wear Daily reported on the retailer’s goals in the U.S.:

Uniqlo U.S. chief executive officer Shin Odake outlined how the chain plans to leap from the fourth largest apparel retailer to the first. Launching e-commerce in the U.S. this fall toward his goal of churning out $10 billion in annual U.S. sales one day will be instrumental to that global growth, Odake told WWD during an interview.

With three New York City flagships up and running, Uniqlo will open a 43,000-square-foot store in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., on Sept. 28 followed by a San Francisco location in October. Shooting to open 10 to 20 U.S. stores in the next 18 months to two years, Odake said the company is “actively negotiating” for sites in the greater New York City and San Francisco areas.

Based on the company’s insane success in NYC, expanding in the U.S. shouldn’t be a problem.

