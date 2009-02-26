Union Puts Leno on Trial for Monologues

If we had our way, Jay Leno would be hung for his monologues, but we’re just talking content.



The Writers’ Guild is more concerned that the latenight funnyman (well, really) wrote his own stuff during the 2008 writer’s strike and dragged him in front of its version of a military tribunal Wednesday. The union was especially worried about Leno because he announced on the air that he’d be writing his own stuff.

According to the L.A. Times:

“Guild leaders said Leno violated strike rules, which bar union members from performing “struck work” that would otherwise have been done by a WGA member. The incident created internal divisions within the union, which did not want to alienate the “Tonight Show” host, who brought doughnuts to writers on the picket line and publicly championed their cause.”

Maybe he can take a doughnut plea and they’ll go easy on him

