Unions: 3000 Rail Workers Will Lose Their Jobs If New NSW Trains Are Built Offshore

NSW trains will get a facelift. (Brendon Thorne/Getty)

The NSW government’s non-committal decision to use local workers to build new “state-of-the–art” trains has angered unions, which say it is a “callous disregard for the impact of offshoring these jobs in the Hunter Valley.”

The Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union has lashed out against the NSW Transport Ministers’ comments which hinted the manufacturing for 65 new intercity trains worth $2.8 billion could be sent offshore.

The union said the Hunter would face “economic devastation”, with 3000 rail workers on the cusp of losing their jobs.

The Hunter region has been a rail manufacturing hub in the past and without the work, the “local communities would be devastated”, said a union representative.

Expected to roll out in 2024, the new trains will carry passengers to the Central Coast, Newcastle, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra.

