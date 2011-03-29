NFL Players Union Will Not Interfere With The Upcoming NFL Draft

Photo: AP Images

The NFLPA has reportedly been considering holding its own NFL Draft event opposite the league’s main showcase, which would have forced incoming rookies to choose side between their new team and their new union.However, the league backed off that plan with today’s announcement that they will be holding a special reception and dinner for invited players and their families on Thursday, April 28, but that the event will end in time for players to attend the first round at Radio City Music Hall.



There will also be other players events on Friday and Saturday, but they will not coincide with the actual televised draft itself.

This is, of course, the right move by the union. As much as they want to punish the league (and indoctrinate new members) the Draft is the culmination of a lifetime pursuit that can’t be duplicated or . Hearing the commissioner call your name and then holding up that No. 1 jersey on stage is too special to throw away over a stupid labour that’s not even your fault.

