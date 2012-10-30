The Scope Of Unions' Political Giving Is Massive

The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowed unions — as well as corporations — to make unlimited contributions to “super PACs” unaffiliated with political campaigns.



Though the unions have mostly stuck to what they do best — the Democratic “Get Out The Vote” operation — there’s also a massive, interlocking web of money flowing out of unions and into super PACs.

The Sunlight Foundation, which advocates for a more open government, has created this chart to follow the money from the four major unions:

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

The AFL-CIO

The National Education Association (NEA)

Here’s the chart:

Photo: Sunlight Foundation

Now see what happens when Romney’s secret weapon comes to town >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.