The Scope Of Unions' Political Giving Is Massive

The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowed unions — as well as corporations — to make unlimited contributions to “super PACs” unaffiliated with political campaigns.
Though the unions have mostly stuck to what they do best — the Democratic “Get Out The Vote” operation — there’s also a massive, interlocking web of money flowing out of unions and into super PACs.
The Sunlight Foundation, which advocates for a more open government, has created this chart to follow the money from the four major unions:
- The Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
- The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
- The AFL-CIO
- The National Education Association (NEA)
Here’s the chart:
Photo: Sunlight Foundation
