Union Square Ventures Raises $156 Million For 2008

We normally write about Union Square Ventures spending money. This time, they’re raising it.



The Flatiron-based venture capital firm closed its 2008 fund, partner Brad Burnham said on the company’s blog. Total raised: $156 million.

Where will it go? Burnham says to expect “subtle changes” in how they invest this year. They’ll be more selective about the early-stage Web service startups they invest in, and will also invest in later stage companies.

Albert Wenger, who’s worked with the firm for a while, joins Burnham (SA 100 #27) and Fred Wilson (SA 100 #3) as partner.

