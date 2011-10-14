Union Square Ventures Invests In Search Engine, DuckDuckGo

Photo: Paul Iddon

Union Square Ventures has led an investment in search engine, DuckDuckGo.Other investors include Scott Banister, Jim Young, Jeff Miller, Joshua Schachter, Kal Vapuri, Joshua Stylman and Peter Hershberg.



“We invested in DuckDuckGo because we became convinced that it was not only possible to change the basis of competition in search, it was time to do it,” Brad Burnham writes on USV’s blog.

DuckDuckGo was founded by Gabriel Weinberg. Weinberg is an MIT graduate who has already sold one company for $10 million. He believes “traditional algorithmic signals aren’t the only authority on the web.” Instead, DuckDuckGo uses “real authorities to curate search results.”

Check out our interview with Weinberg about how he plans to take down Google, one $7,000 billboard at a time.

