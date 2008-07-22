Union Square Ventures Invests In 10gen

We’re as conflicted as it gets on this one, so we’ll keep it short and let you read about it elsewhere: Union Square Ventures has invested $1.5 million in 10gen, a NYC-based cloud computing startup.



10gen was founded by former DoubleClick CTO Dwight Merriman (disclosure: one of our co-founders/board members), former DCLK CEO Kevin Ryan (our chairman/co-founder), Eliot Horowitz, and former Joost engineering VP Geir Magnusson.

10gen powers this site and our sister sites, ClusterStock and The Business Sheet. The company also recently released an alpha preview SDK.

More from USV partner Albert Wenger or ReadWriteWeb’s Marshall Kirkpatrick.

