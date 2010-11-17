Union Square Ventures Raising New Fund

Union Square ventures is raising money for its third fund, Connie Loizos at peHUB reports.



The size of the fund is unknown. Loizos hears rumours that it will be a big fund. She says it could be twice as big as the last fund, wich was $156 million in 2008.

Fred Wilson of USV shoots that down, saying, “The rumours of USV raising a large fund are categorically false. We will never raise a large fund. We like the small fund model and are completely and totally committed to it.”

Earlier this year we took a look at the Union Square portfolio companies, and it was filled with good bets. We’re attaching that slideshow to this post, so you can see the companies Union Square is already invested in. We’ve made some small updates to the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.