Union Says ANZ Is Risking Customer Privacy By Offshoring Call Centre Jobs

ANZ Bank customers’ privacy may be at risk as the group considers moving 70 call centre jobs to New Zealand, the Finance Sector Union has warned.

The bank told staff last week that it would move jobs from its Dorcas Street office in Melbourne to New Zealand, Clancy Yeates and Mark Hawthorne of the Sydney Morning Herald reported this morning.

ANZ has been building up a 175-person Kiwi workforce who respond to Australian customers’ queries, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Finance Sector Union national secretary Leon Carter said the move was unfair on workers and also would put customer data at risk.

“When you ring an ANZ call centre, you are ringing to discuss your banking details,” Carter said. “You might be ringing about your mortgage, or your credit card, or your everyday banking. The person on the other end of the phone has access to your sensitive, personal financial data. If the person accessing your data is not within Australia, then the customer no longer has the protection of Australian law. So not only do we have workers being thrown out of their jobs, we also have a greater risk to the security of customer data.”

Australia’s National Privacy Principle 9 currently prohibits organisations from disclosing customers’ personal information to offshore service providers that are not subject to comparable privacy laws.

ANZ expects to reduce its Melbourne headcount through natural attrition, not redundancies.

