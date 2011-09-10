Union Spokesman Says Strip Club Abuse And Embezzlement Is Nothing Compared To Wall Street's

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

NJ carpenter’s union manager Shawn Clark spent $50,000 at a strip club over 7 years, according to a Bloomberg report.He embezzled $85,000 of the local’s money and charged his union credit card at 14 strip clubs.



Clark is one of the 1,608 union members to be convicted of misusing union money over the past 10 years. These convicts have had to pay about $30 million since 2007 for financial crimes.

In response to criticism about the abuse, a spokesman for the unions said that these thefts are still a pittance in comparison with those perpetrated by Bernie Madoff—who stole an estimated $19 billion from investors.

“Look at embezzlement cases like Bernie Madoff,” said AFL-CIO spokesman Josh Goldstein. “The percentage for unions, if you compare to Wall Street, pales in comparison.”

So does the punishment. Clark will spend 28 months in prison. Madoff will likely spend the rest of his life in the can, after being sentenced to 150 years.

Go big or go home.

