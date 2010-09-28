Union Leaders Call For Coordinated Socialist Strike Across All Of Europe

This can’t be pretty for governments pushing spending cuts:



The European Trade Union Confederation is planning what could be the largest rally in a decade, in Brussels and against austerity measures.. They are also calling for general strikes and rallies across all of Europe:

AFP:

“We will demonstrate to voice our concern over the economic and social context, which will be compounded by austerity measures,” John Monks, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation…. This is a crucial day for Europe, because our governments, virtually all of them, are about to embark on solid cuts in public expenditures… They’re doing this at a time where the economy is very close to recession, and almost certainly you’ll see the economy go back into recession as the effect of these cuts take place.”

Similar marches are scheduled in Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia and Serbia, with labour leaders across the board clamouring for growth and protesting the injustice of workers paying for the errors of the financial sector.

“Those responsible for this crisis, the banks, the financial markets and the ratings agencies are all too quick in asking for help from states and public budgets and today want the workers to pay for their debts,” said French labour leader Jean-Claude Mailly, who heads the FO union.

“We’re a rich part of the world,” said Monks.

“We’re going to keep this campaign going, fight for growth, fight for jobs, fight to protect social Europe. Don’t go down the austerity route.”

If they’re so opposed to spending cuts then hopefully they’re prepared for far higher taxes than they are already used to. The Eurozone crisis we saw earlier this year, and the one arguably continuing, shows that Europe can no longer keep ignoring its deficit problem, even if it badly wants to.

