Union Attempts To Hold AP Hostage With Twitter Boycott

This is one way to measure how relevant and powerful Twitter is in the highly competitive media world.



The AP union has instructed its members to participate in a “Tweet-out” next Monday and Tuesday “timed to start right as negotiations resume.”

“Don’t post Tweets or Facebook any links to any AP stories. This is only for those NOT required to tweet as part of their job.”

Read all their mobilization plans here >

