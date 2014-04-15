Tiny Upstate New York School Wins NCAA Hockey Championship

Over the weekend Union College won the Division I Men’s Hockey Championship.

Little known Union of Schenectady, N.Y. defeated hockey blue blood Minnesota in the championship game in Philadelphia Saturday 7-4. No. 3 seed Union has an undergraduate enrollment of just over 2,000. No. 1 seed Minnesota on the other hand has a system-wide total enrollment of 63,933.

The championship was the first ever for Union, who is Division III in all other sports. The game was a high scoring affair, with Union taking the early edge thanks to three goals in a 1:54 span in the first period.

Union has competed at the Division I level since 1991.

