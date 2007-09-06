Google Boots Us From Cocktail Party -- Before We Get There!

Search engine startups, we feel your pain: outsmarting Google is harder than it looks. A friend steered us to the Web page to sign up for Google’s Oct. 3 NY cocktail party for consumer and broadcast media outlets — the likes of which include “fashionable, mostly female staffers” from Womens Wear Daily and W, according to the Post. So we wanted in. But five days after we RSVP’d, Google’s Anne Espiritu tells us that “the content does not seem aligned with your topic area,” which is apparently Googlespeak for “get lost.” Her rejection email after the jump. In the meantime, we’re switching to Ask!



See Also: Google Snubs Business Press, Puckers Up For Chick Mags, Google Seals Chelsea Real Estate Deal

Hi Dan,

My name is Anne and I’m coordinating logistics for the media cocktail event we’re hosting on October 3rd. Thanks so much for registering to attend the event. We’re very familiar with Silicon Alley Insider and think it’s a terrific blog. However, this event is very much consumer-focused and based on your coverage, the content does not seem aligned with your topic area. We also have limited space at the event and as a result, are only able to accommodate those we’ve initially invited.

If you have a specific story that you’re interested in working with us on, please do let me know and I’m happy to help or get you in touch with the right folks here.

Many thanks for your interest in Google.

Best,

Anne

—

Anne Espiritu

Google Inc.

Global Communications & Public Affairs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.