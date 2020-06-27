Unilever is halting ads on Facebook and Twitter in the US for the rest of 2020 — and it's one of the biggest companies to pull ads over hate speech concerns

Associated Press

Unilever is halting US ads on Facebook and Twitter for the rest of 2020, citing the need for “much more enforcement in the area of hate speech.”

It’s one of the biggest companies to pull ads from social media platforms over hate speech concerns, following a group of other companies that have done the same in recent weeks.

A boycott campaign led by civil rights groups in the past month has targeted Facebook specifically, pressuring advertisers to pull ads until the platform strengthens enforcement against hate speech.

The consumer goods giant, which owns Dove, Lipton, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, and a slew of other brands, is one of the largest companies to pull ads from social media over hate speech concerns.

Civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP have led a boycott specifically targeting Facebook in the last month, pressuring advertisers to stop doing business with the company until it strengthens its enforcement against hate speech and misinformation. Verizon, Patagonia, The North Face, and REI have joined the boycott.

Unilever said it was pulling ads from both Facebook and Twitter because of hate speech on the platform leading up to the 2020 election, The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday. They will also pull ads from Facebook-owned Instagram.

“There is much more to be done, especially in the areas of divisiveness and hate speech during this polarised election period in the U.S.,” Unilever said in a statement. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society.”

Unilever said it wants Facebook and Twitter to hire outside consultants to measure their progress on removing hate speech and ensure that steps are being taken.

Twitter Vice President for Global Client Solutions Sarah Personette said in a statement to Business Insider that Twitter is “respectful” of Unilever’s decision and is gathering feedback from ad partners.

“We have developed policies and platform capabilities designed to protect and serve the public conversation, and as always, are committed to amplifying voices from underrepresented communities and marginalised groups. We are respectful of our partners’ decisions and will continue to work and communicate closely with them during this time,” Personette said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

