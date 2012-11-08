UNILEVER EXEC: People Waste Food Because It's Too Cheap

Photo: Flickr / slightly everything

An executive at the giant consumer-products company Unilever says that food has become too cheap in the developed world.The executive, Jan Kees Vis, who works in sustainability at Unilever, said that because food is so cheap, people in countries like the U.S. and England waste and throw it away, the Telegraph reported.



“A big factor in why we waste so much food is that food has become too cheap. If it weren’t, we wouldn’t waste so much of it,” Vis said.

Unilever owns brands like Lipton, Dove, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Ben & Jerry’s and Bertolli.

According to the EPA, wasting food is really bad for the environment.

“When food is disposed in a landfill it quickly rots and becomes a significant source of methane — a potent greenhouse gas with 21 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide,” the EPA says on its website.

Still, Vis’ comments are probably not welcomed by many Americans, who have faced more expensive food this year because of a drought.

