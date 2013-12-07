Unilever Announces Brutal Cuts: 800 Marketing Jobs Gone; 30% Of Products Axed [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Unilever announced in an investors’ meeting yesterday that it will be cutting 800 marketers, decreasing its product varieties by 30 per cent, and will continue to trim agency and commercial production fees.

Champs Sports and BBDO New York are letting kids hack their parents’ browsers this Christmas. The campaign, with spokesperson Jon Gruden, turns wish lists into banner ad takeovers.

Sebastien Desclée is the new president of Draftfcb International. Desclée was previously CEO at Duval Guillaume Modem and Publicis Belgium.

Y&R New York is laying off 15 people due to their recent loss of the floundering retail chain J.C. Penny, AgencySpy reports.

AdAge reports that WPP is pitching a new dedicated agency to airline United Continental Holdings. The proposed team includes execs from Wunderman, KBM, MEC, Landor Associates, and Kantar.

Digiday takes a look at how MasterCard extensively trains its employees in social media strategies.

Rolling Stone will be launching a website dedicated to country music in the second quarter of next year. It will be based in Nashville and is expected to have one million unique visitors in its first year.

Unruly Media has compiled the most shared ads of every year from 2006 to 2013 into a neat widget you can play with below. Unilever’s Dove brand bookends the collection, though its “Evolution” spot from ’06 was shared 60,954 times compared to the 4.24 million shares of this year’s “Real Beauty Sketches” (via Adweek):

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.