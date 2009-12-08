Unidentified Blonde Woman--Possibly Elin's mum--Taken From Tiger's House On Life Support

Update 3: According to multiple reports, she has in fact been released.



UPDATE 2: The woman may be Elin’s mum, according to TMZ:

We also know a younger blond woman followed the ambulance to the hospital. And, as we reported, Elin’s mum is in the U.S. to be with her daughter.

Update: Fox News has more concrete details:

According to WESH-TV, the woman was taken from Woods’ multimillion-dollar home “on advanced life support” after firefighters received a call at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday.

Footage shot outside Health Central Hospital in Ocoee appeared to show a blonde woman on a stretcher being taken inside.

—–

Original post: Not sure what this is about, but here’s another bizarre wrinkle in Tiger Woods’s ongoing implosion.

WESH: Orange County firefighters responded to a medical call at the residence of Tiger Woods on Tuesday morning.

The call was received at 2:36 a.m.A radio log showed an adult female was transported to Health Central Hospital. The log also showed a patient refusal and then an advanced life support patient.

See the full report and a video here >>

(via @breakingnews)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.