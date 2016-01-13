This guy unicycled along the edge of a giant dam

The Vidraru Dam in Romania is 545 feet tall, but daredevil Flaviu Cernescu saw this as an invitation to ride his unicycle along its narrow ledge — watching him will make your palms sweat.

His GoPro video shows him standing on the ledge, juggling, before hopping on his unicycle.

See more of Cernescu’s stunts on his YouTube page.

Story and video by Carl Mueller

