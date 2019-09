All year we’ve been talking about UniCredit, the big Italian bank that’s plunged nearly 50% year to date.



So today stocks are booming, and the Italian market is up over 2%.

So how’s UniCredit?

Up just 2.7%.

Gotta say, after seeing it plunge so much, so fast, this really is kind of pathetic.

