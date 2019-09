Oof!



UniCredit, the major Italian bank that got clobbered just about every day last week is… getting clobbered some more today.

The stock is off over 12% today.

The company’s stock ended 2011 and 4.2284. At its current price of 2.306 EUR it’s now down 45% year to date.

