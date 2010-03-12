Unicredit: 'Great Britain Is The Next Country That Is Going To Be Pummelled By Investors'

Italian-German bank Unicredit has warned clients that a U.K. debt pummelling is imminent.



Says the bank’s fixed income director Kornelius Purps:

Telegraph:

“I am becoming convinced that Great Britain is the next country that is going to be pummelled by investors,” said Kornelius Purps, Unicredit ‘s fixed income director and a leading analyst in Germany.

…

“Britain’s AAA-rating is highly at risk. The budget deficit is huge at 13pc of GDP and investors are not happy. The outgoing government is inactive due to the election. There will have to be absolute cuts in public salaries or pay, but nobody is talking about that,”

…

“Sterling is going to fall further over coming months. I am not expecting a crash of the gilts market but we may see a further rise in spreads of 30 to 50 basis points.”

