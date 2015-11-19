There's a bizarre Easter Egg hidden on the front page of Google's app store

There’s a neat Easter Egg hidden in Google’s Play Store. Here’s how to find it.

First, go to the Google Play Store homepage. You can find it on your (Android) smartphone, by going to Play.Google.com, or just clicking here.

Don’t search for anything, or enter anything in the search bar.

Instead, just select the search bar, then hit the search button (or enter).

Wait for it…

Ta-da!

This “feature” has been hidden in Google Play for a while — at least since 2013 — but it has never had much attention. We spotted in over on Reddit.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if they can explain why this is happening, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

