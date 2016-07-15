It's official: Google's new women empowerment emoji are on their way

Your emoji are finally busting from the shackles of harmful gender stereotypes.

The Unicode Emoji Subcommittee has agreed to add 11 new professional emoji that Google designers created this spring to protest the subtle gender bias inherent in your texting. The committee is also adding female options to a bunch of previously male-specific characters.

If you look at your emoji keyboard right now, you’ll see a woman emoji painting her nails, getting her hair cut, and donning a veil for her wedding, while a man emoji wears a hardhat or goes swimming.

That disparity spurred Google designers to petition for gender inclusivity in existing emoji and suggest a wider range of professions for women as well as men.

Unicode approval doesn’t mean that the new emoji will magically appear on your keyboard tomorrow, because software makers like Google, Apple, and Microsoft will still need to deploy them. But it does mean that they’re officially on their way.

