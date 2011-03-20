UNH Football Player Shot And Killed

A sad story is coming out of Boulder, Colorado where 20 year-old Todd Walker, a University of New Hampshire football player, was shot and killed early Friday morning walking home from a St. Patrick’s Day party. Walker was escorting a female friend home when an unidentified man approached the couple and pulled a gun in an attempted robbery of the female.



Words were exchanged and a scuffle ensued when the killer fired his gun in the air and then cowardly at point blank range at Walker’s chest killing him.

The incident occurred near 10th and Pennsylvania. The Boulder police issued the following statement:

Boulder Police investigating overnight shooting A 20-year old male is dead after an apparent attempted robbery turned into a fatal shooting on the University Hill. The victim is not a student at the University of Colorado, but was a Colorado resident.

A male and a female were walking home to her house at about 2:00 a.m. after attending parties on the Hill when they were confronted by another male at 10th and Pennsylvania. A black bandanna was covering the suspect’s face.

Police believe it was initially an attempted robbery, but after a verbal and physical confrontation in which the female victim was able to pull the bandana off the suspect’s face, the male suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air. He then fired a second shot which struck the 20-year-old male. The male victim was transported to Boulder Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Boulder County Coronor’s identification of the victim is pending notification of relatives. The female was not injured and has worked with police to develop a composite sketch of the suspect.The sketch is attached.

Complete sketch of Walker’s Killer

Police are asking the public for help in finding the suspect, who was last seen running from the area. He is described as:• White male

• 5’10″ – 6′ tall, medium build

• Blondish-brown hair

• Clean-shaven

The suspect was possibly wearing blue jeans, and a black “analogue” brand snowboard jacket with the initials “AG” displayed prominently over the left breast. Attached is a photo of a jacket similar to the one the suspect was wearing.

Police have been canvassing the neighbourhood and talking to witnesses and friends of the victims. Investigators would like to talk to anyone who might have been in the area and who may have witnessed the confrontation, and are asking nearby merchants who use video surveillance equipment to contact the police department.

Prior to the confrontation and shooting, both victims attended a number of parties on the Hill, one of which was at 1555 Broadway. Detectives are asking anyone who attended that party and who might have seen the suspect or taken photos or video to contact the Boulder Police Department. It’s possible that the suspect may have attended the same party as the victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 303-441-1974. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

