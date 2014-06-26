The 5 Least Healthy Sandwiches You Can Order At Subway

Subway’s ‘Eat Fresh’ motto helped it take over the world.

But not all of Subway’s options are healthy.

We examined Subway’s menu with assistance from Find The Best and found some options you should avoid if you’re on a diet.

All of the nutrition values are for 6” subs on multigrain bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and cucumbers. We note for added condiments and cheese in our listing.

1. Fritos Chicken Enchilada Melt with Southwest Sauce (680 calories).

It’s not surprising that this Frito-topped sub is one of the highest calorie items. It’s also high in fat and sodium.

2. Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt With Cheese (570 calories).

This sandwich is one of Subway’s most popular offerings. The cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing pack on calories. Try skipping the cheese and save 50 calories.

3. Big Philly Cheesesteak (550 calories).

Loaded with beef and cheese, this sandwich packs a caloric punch. Adding mayonnaise tacks on 100 additional calories.

4. Meatball Marinara With Cheese (530 calories).

The Meatball Marinara sub has significantly more calories than options like ham or turkey. The marinara sauce adds sugar and salt to the dish.

5. Spicy Italian With Cheese (530 calories).

With multiple meats featured, it’s not surprising that this popular sub is high in fat and sodium. If you order it with Italian Herbs And Cheese Bread and add the olive oil blend, the calorie count goes up to 630.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.